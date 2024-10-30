Lobi Stars technical adviser, Daniel Amokachi, has said the team is a work in progress, following their victory over Bayelsa United.

Amokachi said that his coaching crew had to make tough decisions to get the win.

Lobi Stars defeated Bayelsa United 2-1 in a matchday nine fixture at the Lafia City Stadium on Monday. The victory was Amokachi’s first in his reign as Lobi Stars coach.

“It’s been two weeks of football and I came with three sessions and three matches in one week. That’s tough,” Amokachi told Lobi Stars media.

“We used some certain players for those games and we have to make a lot of changes after the loss to Ikorodu City.

“We have brought in new players as well as it is, it’s a work in progress, the important thing is getting three points at home which will build the players confidence moving forward.