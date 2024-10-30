Semi-final matches of the 2024 edition of the Zenith Bank/ Delta Principals Cup football competition will hold today, October 30, at two centres.

The last four teams emerged from the quarter-finals matches played on Monday.

The four semi-finalists are Utagba-Ogbe Grammar School, Kwale in Ndokwa West; Umutu Mixed Secondary School, Umutu in Ukwuani local government area; Okene Secondary School, Okuokoko in Okpe local government area and Ogbromro Secondary School, Uvwie local government area of Delta State.

According to the semi-finals fixtures released by the organisers, Ogwashi-Uku Stadium will host the encounter between Utagba-Ogbe Grammar School and Umutu Mixed Secondary School, while Okene Secondary School and Ogbromro Secondary School will face-off at the

Kwale Stadium.

The final and third place matches are scheduled for November at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba.

The competition which is in its 7th edition is a collaboration between Zenith Bank Plc and the Delta State government.