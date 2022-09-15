A trial event for the 2022 World Cup final venue in Qatar was beset by logistical problems, with long lines and a lack of water for the nearly 78,000 people in attendance.

Friday’s match, called the Lusail Super Cup, was the first time the new Lusail Stadium has hosted such a crowd. At 80,000 seats, it is the largest of Qatar’s eight World Cup stadiums and a gold-clad showpiece designed to host the final match in Dec. 18.

Stadium stands were out of water by half-time and there was none outside, where the late summer temperature was 34 Celsius (93 Fahrenheit) but felt far hotter because of the humidity.

For hours, people had been filing out of the stadium after a near-capacity match tested the small Gulf state’s readiness for the tournament, which kicks off on Nov. 20.

“Let us through! We have children,” cried one man carrying a sweaty toddler. “We need water. Is there water?” a woman shouted from behind the line.

Qatar is the first Middle Eastern country and smallest nation ever to host the World Cup. While it has spent billions of dollars on infrastructure, it has never organised an event on such a scale — which unusually for a World Cup will also be held in or around a single city.