Bayelsa State government has announced its readiness to host the state-wide sports festival in November 2022.

The festival would attract participation of athletes from all the eight local government areas of the state.

Governor Douye Diri, who made this known at the 87th session of the weekly State Executive Council meeting held at the Government House, described sports as a veritable tool to dissuade youths of the state from crime, criminality and drugs.

Governor Diri, who spoke through the deputy governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, said his administration is taking the right direction in youth development, stressing that efforts are underway to make the maiden Bayelsa Sports Festival in November a reference point.

He called on all the local government areas to ensure proper preparations and mobilisation of their sports teams for the festival.

The governor also congratulated the management, coaches and players of Bayelsa United FC for gaining promotion to the Nigerian Premier League after several years in the lower division.

“We are investing so much in sports development. We are thanking our sponsors and partners who have decided to work with us in sponsoring our major sports festival.

“By November this year, we are going to host the first truly all-Bayelsa sports festival. We enjoin our local governments and our youths to take advantage of the opportunity and momentum that would be created to win laurels for themselves.

“We believe sports is a tool to galvanize our youths to abandon crime, criminality and drugs. We believe that with sports the state is taking the right direction.”