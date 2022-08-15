Federal government has said the National Lottery Trust Fund (NLTF) health, sports and education intervention programmes are touching lives, describing them as monumental.

The permanent secretary, Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Mrs Ibiene Roberts, who hailed the interventions, said the programmes were impacting positively on the lives of Nigerians.

Roberts spoke during a familiarisation visit to the NLTF headquarters in Abuja.

According to the permanent secretary, the government was very impressed with the Fund’s performance and interventions, which are touching the lives of many Nigerians.

‘’I am aware of your wonderful achievements when I assumed duty in the ministry, truly, the National Lottery Trust Fund has touched the lives of Nigerians.

“The impact you are making, in terms of these good causes, is quite phenomenal because Nigerians are gaining a lot.

“We want you to continue with this laudable and encouraging service to Nigerians, and also to ensure all these projects are effectively monitored regularly,’’ Roberts said.

She expressed confidence over the NTF’s ability to drive more interventions, particularly in the health and education sectors, noting that the two sectors are very critical and important for national development.

She appealed to all agencies and parastatals under the ministry, to ensure synergy in their operations for effective service delivery.

‘’Please keep up the good works you are doing, we highly appreciate and commend you, and we want you to continue to do more for the betterment of Nigerians,’’ she said.

Earlier, the executive secretary of NLTF, Dr Bello Maigari, thanked the permanent secretary for the recognition and commendation.

Maigari explained that the agency’s interventions are generally targeted at sectors that would bring succour to ordinary Nigerians.

“I am happy to inform you that as an interventionist agency, we have done a lot in the areas of health, education and sports.

“It is on record that on a daily basis, the agency is receiving commendations and appreciations from different people and communities all over Nigeria.

“I would like to appeal to the permanent secretary to see how the agency’s budget provision will be expanded to cater for more Nigerians,’’ Maigari said.

According to the executive secretary, the intention of the agency is to intervene in every state of the federation and possibly, every local government area across the country.

“Our intention is to make sure our impact is felt across Nigeria, so that at the end, people would begin to realise the importance of lottery and gaming activities,’’ he added.