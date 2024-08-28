The faction of the Labour Party under the leadership of Callistus Okafor has described the purported national working committee meeting by Julius Abure as illegal, saying he has no right to call for a National Working Committee (NWC) meeting after his tenure expired.

Reacting to the Abure-led national working committee‘s communique, Okafor also called for implementing a consent judgement entered into in 2018, insisting that there must be an all-inclusive convention.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was said to have rejected Julius Abure‘s leadership of the party following the recent crisis.

The Labour Party‘s national transition committee, led by Omar Abdulwaheed, also warned Julius Abure to stop claiming to be the party‘s national chairman.

According to NTC, the tenure of Julius Abure expired on June 9, 2024.

It was gathered that the national transition committee was set up by the political commission of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on April 14 2024, to reposition the party leadership.