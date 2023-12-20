Speaker of the Anambra House of Assembly, Dr Somtochukwu Udeze (APGA Ogbaru II) swore in Mr Justice Azuka (LP Onitsha North Constituency l) as member of parliament on Tuesday in Awka.

Azuka replaces Mr Douglas Egbuna of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who was sacked from the seat by court verdicts.

On Nov. 25, the Election Petition Appeal Court that sat in Awka upheld the declaration of the Anambra State House of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal that sacked Egbuna from the seat on Sept. 29.

At its Sept. 29 verdict, the tribunal directed INEC to withdraw the Certificate of Return issued to Egbuna as it declared Azuka as the rightful winner of the March 18 election held in the state.

Also on Tuesday, the speaker read a letter from Gov. Chukwuma Soludo requesting for approval to take a N2 billion loan to be disbursed as palliatives over fuel subsidy removal.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the letter dated Dec.18, the Federal Government will repay 52 per cent of the loan, while the state government will repay the balance of 48 per cent.

Also at the plenary session, the House felicitated with the longest-serving traditional ruler in the Southeast geopolitical zone, Igwe Kenneth Orizu of Nnewi as he marks his 98th birthday and 60th anniversary on the throne.

The motion to congratulate the traditional ruler was moved by Hon. Augustine Ike (YPP- Nnewi North). (NAN)