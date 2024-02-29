The director general, Lagos Safety Commission (LSC), Mr. Lanre Mojola has stressed the need for members of the National Youth Service Corps(NYSC) to prioritise safety and be agents of change and champions of safety in their places of primary assignments.

He stated this on the occasion of the inauguration of the National

Youth Safety Corps Safety Club organized by the Lagos Safety

Commission in conjunction with National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) held at the National Youth Safety Corps Orientation Camp located in Ipaja area of the state.

Mojola who was represented by the Director Administration, Human Resources Lagos Safety Commission, Dr. Adenike Akindele explained that the Lagos Safety Commission as an agency of the state government was established by law and has the responsibility of formulating policies, regulates and coordinates all relevant bodies on matters relating to the safety of lives and properties at all levels in the state.

He said, ‘’The vision of the Commission is to proactively make safety a lifestyle in Lagos State, while its mission is to develop policies and strategies that will build a sustainable safety culture through a regulated and coordinated safety system.’’

Mojola lauded the willingness of the corps members to take on the responsibility of ensuring safety in their communities, saying safety is a fundamental aspect of everyone’s daily lives.

‘’It is imperative that we prioritize it in everything we do. Whether at home, in school, or at work, being mindful of safety measures not only protects us but also ensures the well-being of those around us.

As young leaders, you have the power to influence attitudes and

behaviors towards safety, thereby contributing to a safer and more

resilient society.

‘’The inauguration of the NYSC Safety Club marks a significant step

towards fostering a culture of safety consciousness among the youth.

This club will serve as a platform for knowledge sharing, training,

and advocacy on various safety issues, ranging from road safety and

fire prevention to health and environmental safety,’’ he said.

Earlier, Lagos State Coordinator of National Youth Service Corps, Mrs.

Yetunde Baderinwa said it is high time issues of safety are taken more

seriously in the country.

Baderinwa noted that, ‘’ We are surrounded by an ever changing world,

human activities have become so numerous and human living has become

complicated. Therefore there is a need to take more precautions in our

environment. From the food we eat , activities we engage in who we

engage with , the equipment we use, where we work and in our homes.’’

She urged the corps members to respond to calls for volunteerism to

sensitize other people about safety matters in their local communities

of primary assignments during the service year.