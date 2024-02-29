President Bola Tinubu will today inaugurate the Lagos red line rail project.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by the Lagos State commissioner for information and strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, the state government disclosed that the president will inaugurate the first phase of the project which will run from Agbado in Ogun state to Oyingbo in the heart of Lagos metropolis.

He said, “The train, when fully operational, will run 37 trips and convey about 500,000 passengers daily.

“The commissioning will signal the take-off of another major game changer in the state’s transportation infrastructure.

“It brings to two the rail lines owned and operated by the Lagos State Government. The first, The Blue Line, runs from Marina to Mile 2. “The first phase of the Red Line has eight stations, namely Agbado,

Iju, Agege, Ikeja, Oshodi, Mushin, Yaba and Oyingbo.

“The train will reduce drastically travel time on the corridor, abate stress-induced health challenges and increase the productive capacity of the economy. It will also reduce traffic gridlock and road accidents, and ensure the safety of commuters.

“As part of the inter-modal connectivity of our public transportation infrastructure, the Red Line is integrated with Bus Terminals at Ikeja, Oshodi, Oyingbo, Yaba and Iju.

“To guarantee the safety of commuters and Lagosians, the rail corridor has 10 vehicular overpasses and pedestrian bridges to separate the train from vehicular and pedestrian traffic,” the statement reads.”

The state Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu had before now said the rail project would change the “face of public transportation” in Nigeria.

Sanwo-Olu stated that the Red Line Rail project, covering the Agbado area of the state to Otto, will bring relief to commuters, describing the project as a “significant milestone.”

The governor said his administration is committed to enhancing transportation for millions of Lagos residents, saying, “Exciting times for Lagos. I am delighted to announce that the Red Line Rail project covering Agbado to Otto is ready for commissioning. With its inauguration just weeks away, we are set to provide more relief for commuters.

“This significant milestone is a testament to our commitment to

enhancing transportation for millions of Lagos residents,” he said.