The Parents Teachers Association (PTA) of Maryam Abacha American University of Nigeria (MAAUN), Kano, has issued an apology to the varsity’s faculty and staff over an incident that occurred at an examination hall on October 24, 2025.

The Association described the behavior of one Mr. Bashir Hussain Adamu—an unregistered member and his student niece as “unacceptable and condemnable,” pledging to support disciplinary and legal actions to uphold academic integrity within the institution.

In an official statement made available to LEADERSHIP on Monday, signed by the PTA Chairman, Alhaji Mustapha Balarabe, the association expressed regret for the incident and assured the university of its commitment to maintaining discipline and mutual respect between parents, students, and staff.

“The behavior exhibited by Mr. Bashir Hussain Adamu and his student niece was utterly condemnable and falls short of the standards we uphold as parents and as an institution,” Balarabe said.

The PTA commended MAAUN’s management for its commitment to professionalism, integrity, and moral values.

According to the statement, the university’s steady growth and high academic standards under the leadership of Professor Adamu Abubakar Gwarzo, Founder and President of MAAUN, have made it a model institution in Africa.

“Over the last decade, since the establishment of MAAUN campuses in Niger and now in Nigeria, we have witnessed consistent growth, quality teaching, and moral excellence. We, as parents, have every reason to be proud of MAAUN and its leadership,” the PTA noted.

Reacting to a video of the incident circulating on social media, the PTA described it as a “deliberate act of manipulation and blackmail.”

The Association alleged that the individuals involved edited and shared the footage to tarnish the image of a faculty member and the university.

“Such acts are unethical and constitute an assault on the dignity of our educators,” the statement read.

The PTA urged MAAUN to take legal action against those responsible to deter future attempts at defamation and online harassment.

According to the Association, Mr. Adamu and his niece unlawfully appeared at the entrance of an examination hall, violating MAAUN’s strict exam regulations and decorum.

The confrontation that followed, it said, disrupted the ongoing assessment and drew unnecessary public attention to the university.

“The PTA distances itself from such indiscipline and reminds parents that they are not permitted to access examination halls or restricted areas,” Balarabe stated, emphasizing that any engagement involving parents must occur through the Administrative Block.

The PTA also criticized the lapse in campus security that allowed unauthorized access to the exam area.

It called on the university management to enforce accountability among the security personnel involved, describing it as “a breach of duty that must not be overlooked.”

The Association further dismissed Adamu’s claim that he was merely assisting his niece with payment clearance, calling it “a weak excuse inconsistent with his disruptive actions.”

The Parents Association expressed full support for any disciplinary or legal steps the university may take to preserve order and protect the reputation of its staff. “No individual should weaponize social media or undermine the authority of faculty members with impunity,” the statement stressed.

Reaffirming its loyalty to the university’s vision, the PTA pledged continued cooperation with MAAUN’s leadership in promoting academic excellence, discipline, and moral development. It also appealed to faculty members to accept its apology for the incident and acknowledged the need for stronger awareness among parents about respecting academic boundaries.

“The MAAUN Parents Teachers Association remains committed to working hand-in-hand with the university to maintain a disciplined and respectful academic environment,” the statement concluded.