The chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan, has appointed a former PUNCH newspaper editor, Adedayo Oketola, as his Chief Press Secretary (CPS).

The appointment, which was announced by the commission on Monday, marks a new chapter in INEC’s communication and public engagement strategy. Oketola replaces Rotimi Oyekanmi, who served as CPS under the immediate-past INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.

A multiple award-winning journalist and seasoned newsroom leader, Oketola brings to the role nearly two decades of professional experience spanning news reporting, business journalism, and editorial management.

Before his new appointment, Oketola served as Editor of The PUNCH, during which the newspaper won the coveted Newspaper of the Year award at the 2023 Nigeria Media Merit Awards (NMMA). He was also honoured as Editor of the Year at the same event.

He had previously served as News Editor, Business Editor, and Assistant Editor (News & Politics) of Saturday PUNCH. In recognition of his outstanding journalism, Oketola also won The Industry Awards’ Editor of the Year (2022) and is a two-time Zimeo Excellence in Media Award winner (2015, 2016) in Johannesburg and Nairobi, respectively.

Meanwhile, INEC Chairman Prof. Amupitan has restated his commitment to integrity, transparency, and discipline in the management of Nigeria’s electoral process.

Speaking shortly after his swearing-in last week, Amupitan said his appointment was a divine calling to serve the nation.

“I am here for a purpose. Maybe if I had a choice, I would have said I would not come here. But from all indications, I can see that God is moving this country, and my coming is divine. With God saying go, who am I to say no? I am here because I have a role to play to ensure that a new Nigeria is birthed,” he said.

He emphasised teamwork, accountability, and credible elections as core priorities of his administration, stressing that the success of the commission depends on synergy among its staff and departments.

“Our mandate is very clear, to deliver free, fair, and credible elections that reflect the will of the people. The integrity of our elections is not negotiable. Every voter must feel confident that their vote counts,” Amupitan declared.

The INEC boss also assured staff of improved welfare, pledging to provide a conducive working environment and the resources necessary to achieve excellence.

“For me, staff welfare is going to be a priority. We will expect a lot from you, and because of that, you also deserve to be well-equipped and supported to deliver. We will work assiduously to ensure that your working conditions are conducive and that you have the necessary resources to excel,” he stated.