The Taraba State Police Command has appealed to residents of Takum local government area to remain calm and avoid reprisal attacks following the killing of the Chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Alhaji Ibrahim Saidu, popularly known as D.O.

The police warning came amid concerns that the killing of the MACBAN chairman could trigger tension in the area, as the command confirmed that an investigation had commenced to track down those responsible.

The Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Victor Mshelizah, disclosed this in a statement issued on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, CP Edwin Ogbegaghа, following the attack on the deceased’s residence on Sunday evening.

According to the police, preliminary findings indicated that the armed assailants arrived on a motorcycle before attacking Saidu at his residence in Takum.

The command said, the Commissioner of Police had directed investigators to deploy all necessary measures to unravel the circumstances surrounding the killing, identify the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

It added that, security agencies were working together to strengthen security in Takum and its environs to prevent any possible breakdown of law and order.

The police specifically appealed to the deceased’s family members, associates, MACBAN members and other affected residents not to take the law into their hands or engage in actions capable of escalating the situation.

The command, also warned against the circulation of unverified reports and allegations, urging members of the public to provide credible information that could assist the ongoing investigation.

It assured residents that, it remained committed to protecting lives and property and would ensure that anyone found responsible for the killing was made to face the full weight of the law.

The police, also expressed condolences to the deceased’s family, associates and members of MACBAN over the incident.