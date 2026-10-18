Arsenal secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Nottingham Forest on Sunday to strengthen their Premier League title challenge and close the gap on leaders Manchester City.

Noni Madueke scored the decisive goal in the 80th minute, converting a pass from Declan Rice to hand Mikel Arteta’s side all three points at the City Ground.

The Gunners dominated much of the contest but had to wait until the closing stages to break down a stubborn Forest defence.

The hosts received an early booking when Neco Williams was cautioned in the 17th minute, while Madueke also went into the referee’s book in the 53rd minute as the match remained goalless.

Arsenal continued to push for a breakthrough after the interval, with Forest defending resolutely to frustrate the visitors.

However, Madueke finally found the net 10 minutes from time, finishing off Rice’s assist to settle the contest and secure a valuable away victory for Arsenal.

The result boosts Arsenal’s title ambitions as they seek to keep pace with Manchester City at the top of the table, while Forest were left disappointed after holding their opponents for much of the match.

Arsenal will now turn their attention to their next league fixture against Everton, while Forest prepare to face Ipswich Town.