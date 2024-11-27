The Cross River State branch of the Magistrates Association of Nigeria, (MAN) on Wednesday embarked on a two-week industrial action.

Chairman of MAN in the state, Magistrate Godwin Onah and Secretary, Solomon Abuo stated this in a bulletin signed by the two officials.

The magistrates were demanding provision of official vehicles, payment of monthly imprest, yearly robing allowance and official accommodation among their demands.

They stressed that the strike followed congress’ resolution to proceed on a two-week warning strike which will run in the first instance from November 26 to 11 December, 2024.

They also threatened that failure by the state government to meet its demands will force them to proceed on an indefinite strike until all their demands are fully met.

The magistrates are also demanding for the payment of earned and accrued two years salary arrears for the 2019 batch of magistrates.

They urged the state government to renovate dilapidated Magistrate’s courts across the state as part of their demands.