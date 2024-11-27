The House of Representatives has mandated its Committee on Power to investigate Distribution Companies (DisCos) over their failure to replace outdated metres and improve power infrastructure.

The lawmakers also urged the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to ensure that the Discos comply strictly with laid down regulations governing the sector.

The move followed the adoption of a motion moved by Hon. Nnamdi Ezechi on the urgent need to address the immediate and remote challenges to the electricity distribution sector in the country.

Moving the motion, the lawmaker lamented the decommissioning of over 1,000 meters thereby expanding the hardship of Nigerians.

He also stated that the burden of acquiring and maintaining electricity infrastructure these days falls on Nigerians, which has led to untold hardship on consumers seeking stable power supply for homes and businesses.

Ezechi commended the private sector contributions to government efforts in the bid of ensuring affordable electricity for Nigerians.

He called on the House Committee on Power to ensure accessible and transparent system for meter purchase and upgrade and ensure that failure by the DISCOs is addressed.