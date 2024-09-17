Former Senate leader Mohammed Ali Ndume has pledged N50 million to assist those affected by the recent flooding in Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State, as part of efforts to alleviate their suffering.

In a show of solidarity, leaders and stakeholders from Southern Borno are also taking steps to raise funds for the flood victims.

Ndume, in a statement yesterday, expressed deep concern for those impacted by the flood, urging the federal government to recognise the flooding as a national crisis and to establish daily feeding centres for those in need.

He commended Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum for setting up over 25 camps for the displaced, suggesting that Ramat Square in Maiduguri would be an ideal location for emergency feeding initiatives. The senator emphasised that providing emergency food aid is a common global response during such disasters.

To prevent a humanitarian crisis from escalating, he called on the federal government to work closely with the state government to ensure that food supplies are available by opening larger feeding centres and engaging volunteers.

Ndume noted that only by visiting the affected regions can one truly grasp the extent of the devastation caused by the flooding, which has overwhelmed local resources. He appealed to wealthy Nigerians, NGOs, and compassionate citizens to support the Borno State government in addressing the damage inflicted by the flood.

Furthermore, he urged the federal government to establish temporary medical centres to meet the health needs of the flood victims in the interim. He believes that such urgent action is crucial for the well-being of those currently housed in IDP camps in Maiduguri.

“The collapse of the Alau Dam is not solely a Borno issue; it is a national disaster. I have never encountered such a severe catastrophe. Restoring normalcy in the coming days and weeks will be an enormous challenge, as many homes have been submerged and their foundations compromised,” he stated.

Ndume called corporate Nigeria to assist, stressing that the government cannot tackle this crisis alone. “People have been trapped in their homes for the past six days, and we must work together to ensure they do not continue to suffer.”

He urged the federal government to conduct an assessment, mobilise dredging equipment, and clear waterways to facilitate the drainage of the Alau Dam. “If we do not act now, the consequences could be even more disastrous.”