A policy think tank, Bruit Costaud, in partnership with the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), has offered free training on risk reduction and disaster preparedness to the staff of the Borno State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) following the recent flooding that submerged Maiduguri, the state capital.

The managing partner of Bruit Costaud and former minister of information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, made this announcement when he, along with the director general of NIPSS, Prof. Ayo Omotayo, paid a courtesy visit to Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, in Maiduguri. They expressed their sympathy to the government and people of Borno State over the devastating flood that caused significant destruction of lives, property, and livelihoods.

“At a time like this, it is crucial that we come together not only in the spirit of compassion but also with practical solutions so we can avoid such disasters in the future. We commend your administration and the dedicated team at the Borno State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) for their efforts to provide relief to affected communities and for their continued work to restore normalcy.

“In light of these efforts, Bruit Costaud and NIPSS are offering our support. We strongly believe that by equipping your institutions with the right knowledge and tools, the effects of such disasters can be mitigated, recovery expedited, and, most importantly, future occurrences better managed or avoided.

“Therefore, we are offering free training on Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (DRRM) to your State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and other relevant state officials. This training will be comprehensive and tailored to address the specific challenges Borno State faces in dealing with the current disaster and building resilience for the future,” Mohammed said.

He added that other training components for SEMA officials would include Effective Emergency Response, Recovery and Rehabilitation, and Climate Adaptation and Resilience.

While expressing his sympathy to Governor Zulum over the disaster, the former minister of information and culture noted that the flooding had caused immense hardship for the people, leaving lasting scars that would take time to heal.

“It is with a heavy heart that I stand before you today. On behalf of Bruit Costaud and our partners, NIPSS, I express our deepest sympathy to you, your administration, and the people of Borno State for the unfortunate flooding disaster that has devastated several parts.