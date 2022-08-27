Yakubu Maikyau was yesterday sworn in as the 31st president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) following the expiration of the Olumide Akpata-led administration.

Maikyau, who won the election held on July 16 with 38,000 electoral votes, called on the federal government to show commitment to the protection of lives and properties in the country.

In his inaugural speech, he noted that the Nigerian state was passing through a perilous time and insecurity challenge and the situation appears so overwhelming.

He said, “There has been no time that Nigerians have looked towards the bar more than now.

“Nigerians have been so terrorized, pauperized and what is left of this country is the voice of the legal profession. This voice must speak against the terror in the land and this is the charge that my administration will spare no one.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I commend the security personnel for doing so much with apparently so little.

“The legal practitioners must do all that is within our ability to serve the cause of justice during the forthcoming general election in 2023.

“While we shall stand with the cause and do everything to protect the interest of the bench, we will also not hesitate to call our erring lawyers as well as the bench to order,” he said.

Earlier, in his farewell speech, Akpata gave assurance that the NBA would continue to protect the cause of the society and make Nigeria a better place through its section, Nigerian Bar Association Special Public Interest and Development Law (NBA-SPIDEL) under the leadership of Dr Monday Ubani.

Akpata noted that many things are holding the country back as Nation stressing that the NBA is the only association that is reflective of the country.

“NBA needs to show this country how things should be done and rise above selfish interest. We must show our leaders how things should be run in the country.

“In NBA, we exist for our members but we must also speak for the lesser members of the society.”

Akpata also urged the association to rise in defence of Judiciary.

He said where judges are not able to speak for themselves because of the position they occupy, the NBA should be prepared to stand up for the judiciary.