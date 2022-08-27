The Parent Teachers Association of Nigeria (PTA) has debunked reports on social media that parents would contribute N10, 000 each to the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to enable them to call off their six months strike.

A president of PTAN, Alhaji Haruna Danjuma, said; “We are not involved in any statement related to donating money to ASUU to call-off strike.

“Our stand since the inception of the strike is for both ASUU and the federal government to come to an agreement to end the strike, but not to contribute money to pay them.

“PTA still insists on negotiation between the federal government and ASUU to end the strike that is affecting the quality of education in the country.”

Danjuma reiterated the need for the government and ASUU to as a matter of urgency come together and dialogue in order to end the strike.

ADVERTISEMENT

He pleaded with the government to rescue all kidnapped secondary school students across the country.

Danjuma also urged parents to always monitor the movement of their children, especially now in order not to join bad gangs.