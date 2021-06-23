Already two weeks in Dubai and again, I could not help but, as always compare my country with this rose in the desert!Yes, it’s a city of skyscrapers and pavements! And its true, the bus stops are air conditioned and no one has attempted vandalising these good things it’s government has meticulously put in place for the comfort of its citizens as well as visitors.

It’s economy is dependent on petroleum and natural gas and no one has stolen these resources for their personal use, instead it has been channeled towards the success of the city’s development. No wonder it’s the third richest country in the world! People from Dubai wear their country like a badge of honour!The emirate’s police are professionals and well equipped with the latest cars and police tools and it’s no wonder it’s crime rate is very low. Let me cite an example, the door to the balcony of Altine’s hotel apartment which is located in the middle of a busy neighbourhood in the city and just off a major street was broken and could not be locked with a key. But all through we did not experience any break in or burglars for that matter!