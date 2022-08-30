Here comes the different versions: Altine says Nasiru’s aunt who was her mother’s, friend had told them that the spoon had fallen from Kabiru’s hand clattering unto the plate. And after freezing for like seconds, as if he had seen a ghost, he flew from his chair with Nasiru at his heels and darted out the front door to try to stop the towing company from taking the expensive car away.

That’s a funny version. However, Nasiru’s watered down version that seems to favour them both, sticks to it that immediately Kabiru saw the car moving, he shrugged and continued eating seeing as it was just one car. He wouldn’t lose some sleep over it. And that it was him, Nasiru who insisted they go after the towing company to sort it out. And they had calmly done so after lunch.