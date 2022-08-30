Troops of 1 Division Nigerian Army on fighting patrol and led by its General Officer Commanding (GOC), Major General Taoreed Lagbaja, have killed one terrorist and captured three others in Kaduna State.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, announcing the feat, said the GOC accompanied by a team of Operational Commanders and operatives on Monday, August 29, 2022, cleared bandits in Buruku, Udawa, Manini, Birnin Gwari, Doka, Maganda, Kuyello and Dogon Dawa communities in Kaduna State.

He said the patrol team in the fire fight that ensued overpowered the bandits “with superior fire power neutralizing one of them, while three others were captured alive, as some of the criminal elements escaped with gunshot wounds.”

The Patrol team also recovered one AK 47 rifle, 27 Rounds of 7.62 mm Special ammunition and 18 motorcycles.

The Army spokesperson, therefore, alerted members of the public, particularly health facilities and paramedics to watch out for persons who may be seeking medical attention for gunshot wounds and report to relevant security agencies.