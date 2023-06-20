Maimuna’s Memoir: A Stranger At The Store: Jekyll Or Hyde??

I jumped at the abruptness of his voice, startled as I saw him. “Please Ma, I am looking for a job, do you have any one for me? I can do anything Ma.” I was shocked and didn’t know what to say. He felt a bit threatening to me. He wore a shirt that had seen better days and trousers that were dirty. He also had this dark look about him, the kind of look only frustration, mixed with anger and hunger can cause.

How did he come in here undetected? For all I knew he could be a part of a scamming gang. I suddenly shook my head and moved away, “Sorry I don’t have any work to give you.” He followed, begging profusely, “Please Ma, can you give me money to eat? I am very hungry, please Ma.” But I was firm and shook my head not wanting to have anything to do with him, his countenance was daunting.