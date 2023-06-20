Subsidy Removal: Traders, Motorists Lament Over N600 Per Litre Cost Of Fuel In Katsina

Residents of Katsina State, in particular small business owners, are lamenting increased prices of goods and transportation as a result of fuel subsidy removal by the federal government.

The president Bola Ahmed Tinubu on resumption to office on May 29th, announced that the federal government would no longer pay for the subsidised pump price, which led to a hike of fuel pump prices by marketers to about N550 to N600 per litre at filling stations.

Already, traders and commercial drivers in the state are feeling the hardship caused by the sudden change in price of commodities, forcing them to also transact goods at high prices just to meet up with the current situation.

A trader of foodstuff inside the central market of Katsina, Alhaji Umar Sale, told me everything happened according to the plan and purpose of God which is beyond human understanding, explaining that in spite of trucks used to convey his goods, it was still expensive than before.

He added that even though the effect is not too tough on his side, because trucks used diesel and not Petrol Motor Spirit (PMS), but people living in the villages where small vehicles convey their goods to the village are hard hit.

A Katsina resident, Sulaiman Lawal, also told me that ever since removal of fuel subsidy, market has dropped because of the increase in price on goods. ” Whenever someone comes and price our products