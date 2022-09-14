We were silent after I had made that statement. Somehow my two friends sensed it would take a long time before the country achieved transparency.

Once we arrived the shopping Mall, we went straight to where Altine wanted to buy aso ebi for her cousin’s wedding. The fabrics were beautiful, but the last time I checked, they were not this costly. It was like the price had gone up twice this week. We decided to check another shop.

However it was worse. Altine sighed, “Maybe we should go back to my customer,” she said. I was already getting tired, but I agreed. Farida on the other hand was saying we should go to the restaurant after buying the aso ebi, eat and relax before continuing with the shopping.