Concerns As Nigerians Grapple With High Cost Of Food

In recent weeks, Nigerians have found themselves increasingly burdened by the skyrocketing cost of food owing to surging inflation.

National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), said the year-on-year rise in food costs was caused by increases in prices of oil and fat, bread and cereals, potatoes, yam and other tubers, as well as fish, fruits, meat, and vegetables.

NBS pointed that the inflation is driven largely by high cost of food rose to 22.22% in April, 2023.

Market survey of food prices as of July 2023, indicate that a basket of tomatoes goes between N90,000 and N100,000, against the N20,000 previous price; while a basket of pepper initially sold at N12,000 and N15,000, now sells between N40,000 and N45,000.

Other food items such as Golden Penny Pasta Spaghetti of 500g X 20 pcs (per carton) sells at N10,200, while Chicken Flavour Instant Noodles 100g X40 goes for N8,000 and Knorr Chicken Maggi (per carton) now sells at N21,000.

Besides inflation, the persistent rise in food prices has further been attributed to high price of petrol, supply chain disruptions, currency devaluation, and inadequate agricultural infrastructure.