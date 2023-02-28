Why would not the federal government try to provide all these facilities regularly? Do they realise what the flight of doctors from the country will cost us in the future? Let’s not even mention the future, look what the flight is already costing us now??

That aside, we try hard enough to manage and make use of the little we have and yet some individuals still go out of their way to spoil what we are managing, it’s not just fair. We should take charge and watch out for public property and call to order those who willingly or unwillingly destroy and vandalise them.

I would have suggested CCTV cameras in every nook and cranny of our Capital, but then those would end up not seeing the light of day, as they would either be vandalised or stolen! Yes it’s that bad. Now which topic should I address first? The lack of adequate infrastructure or its maintenance by federal government and of course the people? I think it would be appropriate to start with inadequate infrastructure.