“I don’t need this sort of help from you. It’s unethical and wrong.”

“So, you’re not having the test?”

“No! I won’t. You should know that it’s the last thing I would do.” I was shocked at the way he was taking this but even more shocked that I was at all shocked. This was Kabiru and he did whatever he wanted. He shrugged,” Ok then fine, suit yourself,” he turned to leave and I stopped him in his tracks with my next words, “You have to make this right Kabiru.” His shoulders tensed and he turned to stare at me ,”It’s done Maimuna, there’s no undoing it.” With that he walked off without remorse leaving me standing there confused. What was I supposed to do? I was so furious and at the same time sad it had come to this. This is not me, it’s not who I am. I have a very strong moral compass and Kabiru had just succeeded in making me look the villain in this story. The following day I just had to pretend I was not upset and this would blow over. Of course I refused taking the test, I still had my integrity. If he had given back the money and of his own volition arranged a make up test for myself and other course mates who were unhappy with their grades, it would have been better, neater.

