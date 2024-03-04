Lagos-based connectivity and data centre solutions provider MainOne has boosted broadband connectivity in South-South Nigeria with the landing of the 2Africa submarine cable at Qua Iboe, Akwa Ibom state.

As the landing provider for the 2Africa cable system, MainOne enabled the construction and landing operations of the 45,000 kilometre cable, the largest in the world.

With a design capacity of 180Tbps, the high-capacity cable will bring much-needed broadband capacity to underserved and unserved markets in the region.

According to MainOne’s Regional Business Head, Abayomi Adebanjo, in a statement,the cable landing will accelerate 4G, 5G and fixed broadband accessibility and supercharge digital transformation across critical sectors in the region.

He stated that the cable infrastructure will empower businesses, institutions and facilities with robust connectivity to thrive digitally.

He said the cable landing aligns with the key parameters of Nigeria’s National Broadband Plan in enhancing the nation’s digital infrastructure resilience.

According to him, by guaranteeing distribution channels, it will unlock a new digital economy ecosystem in the South-South region.

He said “digital Infrastructure stands as the integral backbone for a thriving digital economy, and the unveiling of this submarine fibre optic cable, spanning 45,000km in length, with a design capacity of up to 180Tbp .

“Interconnecting Akwa-Ibom and the South-South Region to Europe, Asia and other parts of Africa, signifies the creation of a limitless gateway that will bridge the digital divide by democratising access to millions of people in both underserved and unserved areas of Nigeria.

“The landing of this submarine fibre optic cable fosters inclusivity and equality in digital access, thus accelerating our collective prosperity as a nation.

“This act reflects the unwavering commitment of MainOne, an Equinix Company and its strategic partners to invest in transformative digital infrastructure projects capable of catalysing the digital economy and enabling socio-economic development.”

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom described the project as revolutionary.

He promised MainOne the state government’s support to enable smooth operations, noting the cable’s potential to boost technology and digital innovation in the state.

With the 2Africa cable boosting broadband connectivity, the South-South region is primed to bridge the digital divide and achieve digital transformation goals.