Oyo State governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, has approved the appointment of a former president of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) and Oyo Central senatorial aspirant, Comrade Wale Ajani, as the Director-General of the Oyo State Liason Office – Abuja and Lagos – with effect from Friday, June 24, 2022.

Ajani, is a renowned Student Unionist and Youth Leader, who served as President of the NYCN from 2010 to 2015.

He is a co-convener of the Not-Too-Young-To-Run campaign as well as the convener of the Emerging Political Leaders Summit Group.

He holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Lagos and an LL.B Law degree from the University of Abuja.

His work experience cuts across the fields of software development and youth development, among others.

A statement signed by the Special Assistant (Print Media) to Governor Makinde, Moses Alao, on Friday, said the governor also approved other appointments of senior state government officials.

They include a former chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Oyo State chapter, Chief Ademola Ojo, who was appointed as Deputy Chief of Staff.

The governor equally appointed the duo of Mr. Ogunlade Busoye Soladoye and Akanmu Kolawole Elijah as Chairman, Oyo State Road Maintenance Agency (OYSROMA) and Special Assistant on Budget and Economic Planning.

The appointments, which were made public through letters signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs. Olubamiwo Adeosun, are with effect from June 24, 2022.

Alao quoted the governor as congratulating the new appointees and charging them to discharge their duties with diligence, dedication and loyalty to the state.

The new Deputy Chief of Staff, Ademola Ojo, served as caretaker chairman of Ibarapa Central Local Government, Igboora, between 2000 and 2003 and was later elected as the executive chairman of the council for two terms.

Ojo, who rose to the peak of his career and retired as Area Commander at the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in 1999, is renowned for his active leadership in ALGON and the Association of Ex-Local Government Chairmen (ASELGON) at the Oyo State, South-West and national levels.

He equally served as State Coordinator of the Goodluck Jonathan/Namadi Sambo Campaign Organisation in 2011 as well as the Director-General of the Alao-Akala/Arapaja Campaign Organisation (2011).

Ojo, who was until recently a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the party’s House of Representatives candidate in 2019, is revered as a grassroots mobiliser and strong political influencer in Ibarapa zone of the state.

The newly-appointed chairman of OYSROMA, Ogunlade, holds a Masters Degree in Computer Science from Ajayi Crowther University Oyo, having managed Olubutechna Integrated Resources, Limited as Managing Director since 2015.

His area of interest covers oil and gas, waste management and ICT. Prior to his appointment as chairman, OYSROMA, Ogunlade aspired to represent Oyo federal constituency at the House of Representatives.