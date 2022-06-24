The International Police (INTERPOL), has intercepted and recovered three cars, stolen from Nigeria in the neighbouring Niger Republic.

Nigeria Police Force PRO, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the achievement was recorded following credible intelligence and physical support from operatives of INTERPOL Niamey, which led to the trailing of a trans-border car theft syndicate and the eventual recovery of their loot.

The investigation which lasted for several days led to the recovery of a Toyota Camry with Chassis No: 4T1BE46K47U673141; Mercedes Benz 2012 550GL with Chassis No. 4JGBF8GE8CA762560, and a Hyundai vehicle with Chassis No: KMHDH41EBDU54686.

Reacting to the achievement, Nigeria’s inspector-general of Police, IGP Usman Baba, commended the cooperation and synergy between the 194 member-countries of the International Criminal Police Organisation, which has facilitated worldwide police cooperation for enhanced crime control.

The IGP equally commended operatives of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), INTERPOL section, for leveraging the platform made available through INTERPOL to curb trans-border crimes especially crimes that cascade into other neighbouring African countries.

The IGP while commending the unrelenting efforts of Police operatives, commended the INTERPOL Niamey for their cooperation and the important roles played in the recovery of the stolen vehicles.

The IGP equally stressed that such a multilateral relationship is vital to nip crimes and criminality in the bud.

He urged members of the public to report cases of stolen vehicles so prompt and necessary action can be taken towards their recovery, either within or outside the country.