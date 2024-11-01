Eighteen months after sensitization efforts, Oyo State governor, Engr Seyi Makinde has declared the state government’s readiness to enforce existing laws around traffic, waste management and street trading.

Governor Makinde said the enforcement is contained in the Oyo State Roadmap for Sustainable Development 2023-2027, Section 6 tagged Rule of Law.

The governor, who stated this in his newsletter released on Friday, noted that after about 18 months of sensitisation, his administration would be taking action against anyone who was found to be running foul to these laws.

He explained that the Rule of Law Authority would be enforced by existing agencies, urging the residents of the state for support and cooperation.

“It is imperative to let our people know that we will be taking action against anyone who is found to be running foul to these laws, so that our actions are not viewed as something that is sudden.

“The Rule of Law Authority will be working with existing agencies to enforce these laws. We ask for your usual support and cooperation as we take these steps that will further support sustainable development in our dear State,” Makinde stated.

While saying that his government would be providing a sum of N500 million as ‘enterprise support’ for youths trained in Nasarawa State under the Youth Entrepreneurship in Agribusiness Project (YEAP), Makinde added that the First City Monument Bank (FCMB), which is partnering with his administration, would provide an additional N1 billion.

“And now to the questions. I will answer questions from Temiloluwa, who asked for an update on youths trained in Nasarawa under the Youth Entrepreneurship in Agribusiness Project (YEAP), and Samuel, who asked about our promise on intra-city rail as contained in our roadmap.

“Regarding enterprise support for YEAP beneficiaries, I can confirm that we will be providing this next month. Our administration is providing N500 million for this purpose while First City Monument Bank (FCMB) which is partnering with our administration will provide an additional N1 billion,” Governor Makinde stated.