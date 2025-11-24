Advertisement

Oyo State Governor, Engr Seyi Makinde, on Monday, presented the 2026 Appropriation Bill totaling N891,985,074,480.27 to the Oyo State House of Assembly for scrutiny and approval.

Presenting the budget, tagged: “Budget of Economic Expansion”, Makinde described the proposal as a strategic shift designed to position Oyo State for global market integration and sustained economic growth.

According to Makinde, capital expenditure in the budget is projected at ₦502.8 billion (56.7%), while recurrent expenditure stands at ₦389.1 billion (43.3%).

The infrastructure sector takes the largest share with ₦210.02 billion, followed by education with ₦155.2 billion (17.4%).

Health sector is allocated ₦70.8 billion (7.94%), while agriculture gets ₦19.9 billion (2.24%).

Makinde highlighted several flagship projects expected to drive the state’s economic transformation, including AfCFTA-focused initiatives, the Oluyole Free Trade Zone, Special Agricultural Zones, dry and logistics ports, the upgrading of Ladoke Akintola Airport, and the expansive 110km Rashidi Ladoja Circular Road linking key commercial corridors.

He noted that Oyo State will celebrate its 50th anniversary in February 2026, with the theme: “Renewal: A celebration of where we have come from and where we are going,” emphasising that the state’s greatest resource remains its people and their creativity.