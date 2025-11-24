Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has blamed Nigeria’s worsening insecurity on what he described as “political sabotage” targeted at undermining President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Advertisement

Speaking on Channels Television’s ,’Politics Sunday’, the former Abia State governor dismissed claims that the President was overwhelmed by the security crisis, insisting that powerful interests were deliberately sponsoring violence to discredit the administration.

“This insecurity is politically instigated. People are sponsoring attacks because they want Tinubu to fail. They did the same to former President Jonathan. It is all about 2027,” Kalu said.

Advertisement

He maintained that Tinubu is fully engaged with security agencies and receives intelligence reports unavailable to lawmakers.

“The President is working day and night. Leadership is not a bed of roses,” he said, citing the suspension of the president’s engagements on Sunday as evidence of his hands-on approach.

The Senator expressed confidence that recently abducted schoolchildren would be rescued, assuring that “service chiefs have gone fully on duty” and that security agencies are tracking down the perpetrators.

Kalu argued that tackling insecurity cannot rest solely on the Federal Government, insisting that many state governments have failed to deploy the powers already available to them.

He recalled his own experience in Abia State, saying he established the Bakassi Vigilante outfit which, according to him, “drove criminals away” and restored safety in Aba.

“If most of these states want to declare a state of emergency and send me there for six months, I will keep it peaceful. I know what to do,” he said.

Pressed to name those allegedly sponsoring insecurity, Kalu declined.

“I can’t mention names. The intelligence community is on it. If they feel it’s necessary to identify them, they will,” he said.

On calls for state police, the Senator reminded Nigerians that constitutional amendments require the concurrence of two-thirds of state assemblies.

“In the 9th Senate, we tried but the states did not approve it. You can’t blame the National Assembly,” he said.

Kalu also addressed the conviction and sentencing of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, saying while the separatist leader must answer for alleged incitement that led to deaths and destruction, the matter ultimately requires a political resolution.

“Kanu incited people and people died. But emotions will not solve this. The Igbo nation should move from confrontation to negotiation,” he said.

He disclosed ongoing engagements with federal authorities to explore a non-judicial resolution, adding that he had previously pushed for Kanu’s bail in 2017 during the Buhari administration.

He confirmed that Kanu’s legal team has already filed an appeal and said his own intervention would remain strictly political.

Kalu disclosed that the National Assembly is holding continuous consultations on the security situation.

“I just left the Senate President’s office. We are working, even on Sundays. We will hand our resolutions to the security agencies,” he said.