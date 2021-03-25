BY ADEBAYO WAHEED, Ibadan

Oyo State governor, Mr. Seyi Makinde has sacked the contractors handling the Ibadan Circular Road due to unsatisfactory and slow pace of work.

The governor said his administration would complete the 32-kilometre stretch, first phase of Ibadan Circular Road, before the end of his tenure on May 28, 2023.

Makinde who stated this during a tour of the project, said that his administration had to sack the contractor inherited from the previous administration due to unsatisfactory slow pace of work.

According to him, the contractor would be unable to deliver the road in another 20 years if allowed to continue at the slow pace.

As of the time the governor made the on-the-spot assessment, only two kilometres of the 32-kilometre road had been tarred by ENL Consortium Construction Company.

He said: “We have terminated the initial arrangement. This is the road that we think will change the economy of Oyo State substantially but the previous contractor, if we had continued with their pace, maybe they may finish in another 20 years.

“Now, we are asking them to do joint valuation because we are not here to destroy anyone’s business.’’ Of course, money has been

spent and we have to ensure that whatever has been put into to this, we will reimburse the previous contractor.’’

The governor added that, “This 32km portion must be delivered within this first tenure of this administration. We are still going to

concession it, because the previous administration left it 100 per cent to the concessionaire, which we thought was a mistake.