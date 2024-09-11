Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde said he has strengthened agribusiness ties in Helsinki, Finland during his last vacation where he engaged in key discussions aimed at bolstering bilateral relations.

Makinde said the focus of these meetings was on advancing vocational training and investment in Oyo’s agribusiness sector.

The governor who took to his official X Account on Tuesday wrote: “My team and I are in Helsinki, Finland where we have held meetings with the Regional Mayor of Northern Savo, @tyttimaatta; the Mayor of Lisalmi, @JarmoRonkainen; and the Director of Ylä-Savo Federation of Education, Kari Puumalainen.

“The meetings centred on bilateral relations between the region and Oyo State covering skilled work through advanced vocational training and development as well as investment promotion in our agribusiness sector.

“We also held two other meetings with the deputy director general of the ministry of agriculture and forestry, Mrs Aulikki Hulmi; the Finland MTK (Central Union of Agriculture Producers and Forest Owners); and the Food and Forest Development Finland (FFD) on bilateral technical support for developing our forest economy and international trade”.

Members of the governor’s entourage to Finland included the Director General of Oyo State Agribusiness Development Agency (OYSADA), who also doubles as the executive adviser to governor on Agribusiness, International Corporation and Development, Dr Debo Akande, the senior special advisor to the governor on ICT, Mr Adebayo Akande, member of the governor’s Advisory Council, Senator Monsurat Sunmonu, Chief Bayo Lawal, among others.