Oyo State governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde will present the 2025 Appropriation Bill to the state House Assembly on Wednesday, November 13, 2024.

The governor is expected to present the budget estimate to the lawmakers at an event scheduled to hold at the House of Assembly Complex, Secretariat, Agodi in Ibadan.

The presentation is coming on the heels of the Stakeholders’ Consultative Forum meetings held across the five zones of the state on the 2025 Budget, where inputs from residents of the state were collated.

Governor Makinde said on Monday that the 2024 Budget performance had reached 64 per cent by November.