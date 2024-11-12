Heirs Energies, Africa’s premier integrated energy company, delivered transformative insights and solutions at the African Energy Week (AEW) 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa.

The landmark event, which convened global energy leaders from November 4-8, served as a platform for charting Africa’s path toward energy sovereignty and sustainability.

In a compelling fireside chat with Energy Intelligence, Osayande Igiehon, CEO of Heirs Energies, presented a masterclass on “Navigating Nigeria’s Energy Future,” offering groundbreaking perspectives on unlocking Africa’s vast energy potential while ensuring environmental stewardship.

“The future of African energy lies not in choosing between traditional and renewable sources, but in harmonizing both to create sustainable solutions that address our unique challenges,” Igiehon emphasized during his address.

Breakthrough Achievements and Strategic Vision: Revolutionary Field Management: Unveiled the proprietary Brown Field Engineering (BFE) approach, which has achieved an unprecedented 110% production increase in mature assets, setting new industry standards for field optimization

Strategic Energy Integration: Introduced an innovative “AND” strategy that seamlessly integrates hydrocarbon expertise with renewable technologies, creating a blueprint for Africa’s energy transition Investment Leadership: Presented compelling strategies for attracting global capital, highlighting Africa’s competitive advantage in lower-carbon intensity projects and strategic gas monetization initiatives Production Excellence: Showcased Heirs Energies’ success in doubling production at OML 17, demonstrating the company’s operational prowess and technical capabilities

During the high-profile panel on “The African Upstream: Investment Trends and Future Opportunities,” Igiehon articulated a bold vision for indigenous energy companies’ role in Africa’s energy transformation. He detailed how Heirs Energies’ integrated approach is reshaping industry standards while advancing the continent’s energy security agenda.

“Our success in revitalizing mature assets while pioneering sustainable practices proves that African companies can lead the global energy transition,” Igiehon stated. “We’re not just participating in the industry’s evolution; we’re driving it.”

Heirs Energies’ commanding presence at AEW 2024 reinforces its position as the torchbearer for Africa’s energy renaissance, skillfully balancing robust energy production with environmental stewardship. The company’s innovative approaches and strategic insights have set new benchmarks for sustainable energy development in Africa.

Heirs Energies Limited (formerly HeirsHoldings Oil & Gas Limited) is Africa’s leading indigenous-owned integrated energy company, committed to meeting Africa’s unique energy needs while aligning with global sustainability goals. Having a strong focus on innovation, environmental responsibility, and community development, Heirs Energies leads the evolving energy landscape and contributes to a more prosperous Africa.