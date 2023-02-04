It is now trending that almost every landlord will take laying of tiles as useful part.

House building, these days, is incomplefe until flooring tiles are laid.

Currently, we only have few professional tilers in the country as most of the tillers come neighbouring West African countries.

Therefore, if you are looking for a stable income spinning business, Tiles business is the answer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking with LEADERSHIP, Mr Kazeem Ogunlana, a tiler from Benin Republic advised Nigerians to join in the laying of tiles that can now been taken as trade.

According to Kazeem, tiles business is profitable in Nigeria because, on a daily basis, people are building houses, shopping complex, malls, offices and so on and all theses buildings need a touch of tiles.

For a beginner, he said, passion for the business is critical.

“An apprentice can learn the job for two to three months to enable him or her understand the trade. It is not men only work. Women can also go into it because its another way of beautifying your house aside painting.

On his part, another professional tiler from Ondo State, Mr Ayodele Olowe, said, a beginner must follow some critical steps as it entails the beautification of a house.

Office: Getting your store would not be that hard, you do not need a lot of beautification for a store to sell tiles, what you really need is a display section, in and outside the store, Though, you would need to make your store/office comfortable for customers to feel relaxed when they come to you. Chairs and tables will be needed alongside display shelves

Raw materials: Getting your raw materials is another step to take, you may get from a supplier or distributor or you can go directly to the manufacturing company and book for your supply. This would enable you get the tiles at a cheaper rate in bulk, as this is the best in terms of managing cost of your business.

Location: You should choose a place close to a developing area where you know there would be lots of building work taking place and also a place close to the roadside where people can easily access your store/office.

According to Olowe, “tiles in a house actually brings out more beauty apart from the painting. It’s a way of finishing a beautiful work started on a house. It is a lucrative business because about 90% of the houses built nowadays use tiles on the floor and some now apply it on the house.

Apart from going into it, he said: “one can go into selling of tiles to people. There are a lot of opportunities in this business; you could be a seller, distributor or supplier. Depending on what you need. But you have to start from somewhere. The main thing is to get yourself situated and set in place for your business. Individuals who want to build their own house, renovate offices, business environment to his or taste will need your services

“To start the business, you would need finance to start. You could be saving towards this business from your salary or you could apply for a loan, it is best to apply for a long term loan which will you allow you pay back easily without pressure.

“If you want to go into selling section, you must know the trick of how to you should know that to get your business moving, you need customers, and this customers will not just come willingly, you have to attract them. First of all, you need to get your business card which you could give out to individuals you meet so that they can contact you.

Work together with people in your line of work, building contractors, site managers, painters and even labourers, they can help you connect you to major works.