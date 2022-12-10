A mascot can be a person, animal, or object that is believed to bring good luck, inspire and excite people or one that represents an organisation, add colour and vigour to an event, and serves as entertainment for guests at parties, reception, recreational centers, or amusement parks.

The mascot could be in props in different colours, shapes, and sizes as it might be a huge teddy bear. Popular characters in the Teletubbies like Barneys, Tinky-Winky, Dipsy, Laa Laa, and Po or even animals like eagles, fish, giraffes, Ostrich, and so on.

Mascots primary usage is to serve as goodwill for organised events like political rallies, corporate organisations, athletics competitions, amusement parks, sports, bars, clubs, and children’s parties.

During this Christmas season, we will see mascots at various places in different props/ costumes as they are easily relatable to kids at events.

Types of Mascots

Corporate Mascots

If you’re looking to grow your brand or help your business come better known in the local, national, or even global industry, then, having a mascot featuring as part of your marketing campaign can undoubtedly provide you with that boost you’re looking for.

The great thing about corporate mascots is the fact that whilst they can be used at events, exhibition stands, and other marketing events, a mascot can also be included on your packaging and in your adverts.

Object Mascots

A Mascot is not always an animal or human being. It might be any object that could be designed for a symbol or an advert object to attracts customers and as this is subject to client specifications. Often, most clients opt for a human mascot or animal mascot.

Sports Mascots

The sports mascot are mostly used to get the crowds attention and help to curry support, energy, and drive for more performance.

Mascot helps in a great way to get the fans engaged in the sporting event from the start to finish, different teams have different mascots and, as a result, mascots are associated with the clubs and supporters as some fans may even try to mimic the mascot themselves with the costumes, face paint and so on.

Meanwhile, people who engage in this type of service are sought after for the entertainment value they render to the public from being flag bearers, to being associated with an event, company and so on.

Profitability

The cost of hiring this person at events depends on the type of event, hours, and props they will use to represent the client’s interest at the functions. While some charge per hour for an event, some are paid in full for the service they are to render as they are most sought after to cater to clients interest.

It is worthy to note that, the price range could be astronomical depending on the clients and people interested in.

However, the make between N50,000 and N200,000 per event depending on the place, period, mode of events.