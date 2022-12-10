Ahead of saturday’s quarterfinal match between Morocco and Portugal, football loving Nigerians are urging support for the African side even as they expressed divergent views about Africa’s teams exploits at the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Speakers at the #LeadershipSpaces,called for the improvement and development of African teams ahead of future tournaments, while backing Morocco to become first African country to reach the Semifinals of the World Cup against the highly attacking Portuguese side.

@Fego Agarry “ African teams really didn’t play well at the World Cup except for Morocco who had been playing together as a team for a very long time that gave us something to cheer for.

The African teams will just be going to the World Cup to beautify the stadium with their colors and not to win the World Cup if the right players are not selected.

“Morocco should expect more direct play from Portugal who will know that they are very clinical at goal and well experienced too. They must be at their best if they want to qualify for the semifinals,” he said.

@POLANKLASIQ said that, “We expected so much from the African teams at the World Cup, but most of the coaches got their tactics wrong, like the Ghana and Cameroon coaches did in their matches I watched. But it was not a bad outing for the African teams. What Morocco must do now is for them to air tight their defense just the same way they did against Spain and they should make sure that tactical decisions are made when required. Portugal are beatable and I wish Morocco all the best,” he said.

For @ibirogba2000: “The Africa team performed to their capacities and they all need to improve going forward. Morocco had ten years plans on football and they are just in their eighth year. Their performance at the World Cup didn’t just happen, they have been working on it for a long time.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“It will not be easy for them against Portugal but it’s a game of 90 minutes and anything can happen, if they get their tactics and play well they can beat Portugal,” he said.