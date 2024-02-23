What is a hand model?

A hand model is a person who shows his hands to advertise some products. Hand models are used in advertising where advertisers want to see close-ups of a product. There are certain requirements for them, just like for ordinary models.

Requirements for Becoming a Hand Model

Not surprisingly, in order to become a hand model, your hands must be very attractive. There a lot of strict requirements for this seemingly easy job. It means that they should not have:

* any imperfections, such as scars, moles, etc;

* tattoos on your hands are a definite “no”;

* the skin should be clean and smooth, so no wrinkles or marks are desirable;

* visible veins can also be a problem;

Steps become a hand model?

In order to get into this profession, you need to have a clear plan to follow in order to succeed. Here are the basic steps for mastering the job of a hand model:

* Create a hand model portfolio. If you can afford it, find a photographer who will take the quality photos you need.

* Send your portfolio to modeling agencies with a solid reputation. Mention that you are interested in working as a hand model and would like to be interviewed.

* Sign the papers with the agent. If the agency representative thinks your hands are the way to go, great!

* Bring your hand model portfolio and go to modeling castings to find work. After you sign a contract, the agent will look for work for you and refer you to castings, just like they do with regular models.

* Once you have experience, you can add it to your resume. The more experience you have, the better your chance of getting new screenings and a new job.

* Be persistent. You may have to go to several auditions a day before you get a positive response. But if your agent has confidence in you, you will surely find a job over time.

How much hand model salary is?

The national average base model salary is $73,581 per year in the USA. Salary may vary depending on experience or specific hand modeling jobs. It is also important to remember that you may have to pay your modeling agency for the work you commission.

By Linda Asplund

