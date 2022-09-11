The President of Nigerian Students in Europe, Muhammad Bashiru Saidu, has commended Muhammed Idris Malagi for his plans to sponsor 500 students of Niger State origin, to study in Europe.

Malagi, who was a governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is also the Publisher of Blueprint newspapers.

LEADERSHIP reports that the media and public relations guru has concluded plans to sponsor 500 students from across the 25 local government areas of the State to study abroad, the first-ever to be done by any single individual since the creation of Niger State.

Commending Malagi, Saidu confirmed to journalists that 70 per cent of the arrangements for the project had been completed with over half of the students already scheduled for screening exams.

“As we speak, arrangement for the sponsorship has reached 70 per cent completion stage.

“The scholarship will be in batches and this is a welcome development, especially where an indigene of Niger State is giving his people such opportunities in the area of sending its students on scholarship to Europe.

“Malagi is worthy of commendation that this is coming from an individual. Our students in Niger State should be proud of this man who has seen the need for sponsoring desirous indigenes,” he said.

According to the Student Leader, the entire executive members of the body of Nigerian Students in Europe was happy with the development.

“We are generally happy with this onerous gesture by a philanthropist, a father and media guru who has offered to help Niger State students,” Saidu further said.

He also called on individuals and corporate organisations in Niger State to emulate Malagi by sponsoring students to study in Europe.