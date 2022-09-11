There is uneasy calm at the Federal Polytechnic, Offa in Kwara State over the delay in the appointment of a new Rector for the institution by the Federal Ministry of Education.

LEADERSHIP learnt that the tenure of the erstwhile Rector, Dr Lateef Olatunji, ended since January 12, 2022 and since then Dr Larongbe Afolabi has been running the affairs of the institution in acting capacity.

Also, Afolabi’s interim tenure was supposed to have lapsed in July, 2022 according to Polytechnic Act 2019 except if renewed for another six months.

Sources within the Polytechnic community told LEADERSHIP that President Muhammadu Buhari had approved the appointment of one Dr Sarafa Adebayo Raji, who they claimed came first in the interview conducted by the institution’s selection board.

The sources, however, accused the Minister of Education, Mal. Adamu Adamu, of delaying the appointment of a new substantive Rector for the institution.

The selection board, it was gathered, had recommended three persons to the Governing Council of the institution for consideration for appointment as Rector.

In its recommendation, the selection board said: “Having carefully conducted the interview and thoroughly guided by the new National Board for Technical Education template on the appointment of Rectors for federal polytechnics, the selection board unanimously recommends the under listed candidates in order of merit; Dr Raji Sarafa A, Dr Kadiri Kamoru O and Dr Akinde Mukali A as they scored 80.8 per cent; 79.9 per cent and 75.4 per cent respectively.”

The presidency in a letter had directed the Minister of Education to appoint the new Rector based on merit.

In the letter to the Minister of Education dated March 30, 2022 and obtained by LEADERSHIP, President Muhammadu Buhari consequently approved the appointment of Dr Raji as the new Rector of the institution.

The letter reads: “With reference to your letter DHE/POLYXV/CI/VII?781 dated 1st February, 2022, I write to convey to you Mr. President’s approval for the appointment of Dr Sarafa Adebayo Raji, on merit as

the Rector of the Federal Polytechnic, Offa, Kwara state for a single tenure of five (5) years with effect from 28th, March 2022.”