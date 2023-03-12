Prof. Zakari Ladan of the Department of Pure and Applied Chemistry, Kaduna State University (KASU), and other co-researchers, have developed a mosquito repellant fabric.

In a statement by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of KASU, Adamu Bargo, in Kaduna on Sunday, he said this was part of efforts aimed at ending the malaria scourge in Nigeria.

Bargo said that the product was the outcome of more than N27 million Research Grant, under the 2020 National Research Fund (NRF) of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund).

“This is the first NRF/TETFund grant won by KASU as the host Institution, in collaboration with Bingham University and Vaal University of Technology, South Africa,” he stated.

He identified the research topic as “Development of an Eco-friendly Mosquito Repellent Fabric, Embedded with Nanoparticles Encapsulated with Vitex Negundo Bioactive Compounds.”

Bargo said the other researchers were; Dr Bamidele Okoli, an organic chemist from Bingham University, Dr Uju Ejike, a biochemist from Bingham University and Dr Mthunzi Fanyana, an expert in nanotechnology from Vaal University of Technology, South Africa.

“The research is focused on producing a mosquito-repellent fabric, embedded with nanoparticles encapsulated with the active constituents of Vitex Negundo bioactive compounds.

“The type of mosquito-repellent fabrics developed from this research is in the form of sleeping nightgowns with other bio-products.

“They include bio-insecticide sprays and repellent creams, formulated with the plant’s bioactive constituent for the control of mosquito bites,” he added.

According to the Institution’s PRO, the grant under the supervision of Prof. Ben Chindo, Director of Research and Development, KASU, has fulfilled TETFund’s requirements, having achieved the project’s objectives.

“The researchers also patented a novel essential oil pilot plant that can isolate aromatic bioactive constituents from plants, useful in the cosmetic, pharmaceutical and flavour industries,” he stated.