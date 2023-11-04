Soon after the passing of the eminent Professor of Medicine and quintessential gentleman, Umaru Shehu, another eminent citizen of this country from that geo-political zone has been snatched by the cold hands of death. Alhaji Adamu Fika, as recorded by those who knew him well, was an extraordinary public servant and a remarkable bureaucrat who passed away at the age of 90. He was known for his no-nonsense and mercurial approach to public service, which made him stand out as an old-school bureaucrat.

Malam Adamu Fika attended Kaduna Government College (now Barewa College) Zaria from 1948–51, as well as the Nigerian College of Arts Science and Technology, Zaria from 1952–1953 (now Ahmadu Bello University).

Before assuming the summit of the nation’s bureaucracy, he had won his spurs along the path of service that he threaded. Malam Adamu, had a humble start that defined his career. Following the service pattern of the early elite of the North, he had a stint as a mathematics and physics teacher at Barewa College, Zaria, was transferred in 1958 to teach at Government Secondary School, Katsina-Ala, Benue State. In 1960, he was appointed Provincial Inspector of Education, Zaria, and Inspector of Education, Adamawa Province, Yola, in 1962. He became the principal of the Federal Training Centre, Kaduna, in 1962.

Fate took him away from teaching, launched him on a different career trajectory onto limelight and national fame. It started when Adamu was appointed Deputy Secretary, Interim Common Services Agency (ICSA), and served in that capacity from 1968 to 1970. He was appointed ICSA’s Executive Secretary. In 1972, he joined the government of North East state, as it then was, and served as Commissioner of Finance.

After serving for three years as a commissioner, he transferred to the federal civil service, where at different times he served as permanent secretary in six federal ministries, including Internal Affairs in 1975; Commerce in 1979; Public Service Department, Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, 1981-1982; and Communications, in 1982. He was appointed permanent secretary and chief executive, Federal Capital Development Authority, Abuja, in 1984.

The Wazirin Fika’s career training took him to the Institute of Statisticians, London, 1958; Institute of Development Studies, University of Sussex, Brighton, England, August-December, 1969; and the Royal Institute of Public Administration, University of Manchester, UK, 1978.

For his contemporaries, the most impactful part of his career as a public servant was during his days as the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HOCSF). He was appointed to this office in January 1986; two years before he voluntarily retired from the federal public service in April 1988.

Malam Adamu’s appointment as the HOCSF marked the separation by the General Ibrahim Babangida’s military presidency of the office of Secretary to the Federal Government (SFG) from that of the HOCSF. The two offices had, since the 1960s, remained together.

On principle, he opposed part of the 1988 civil service reform policies of the IBB regime. For example, IBB wanted ministers to be the accounting officers of their ministries, a function hitherto performed by the permanent secretaries. In the opinion of the Wazirin Fika, accountability in the management of public finance was not only about patriotism, but beyond it was the imperative of training.

That stand might have spurred him to do the uncommon in Nigeria even today. Waziri quit the public service rather compromise his principles. In retirement, Adamu still made himself available for national service. He was Chairman, National Commission for Colleges of Education, March 1989-1990; Administrative Secretary for the government-funded Social Democratic Party, 1990; Chairman, United Bank for Africa (government appointee), January 1990-March 1993; Clerk and Director General of the National Assembly, 1992-1993; Pioneer Chairman, Salaries and Wages Commission, September 1992-March 1993; and Pioneer Chairman, Federal Character Commission, December 1995-March 2001.

In his tribute, President Bola Tinubu recalled the salient roles Alhaji Adamu Fika played in nurturing the enduring institution responsible for the articulation and implementation of public policies at a trying time for the Federal Civil Service. He said the late Fika’s contributions both as Head of Service and chairman of different civil service reform panels were indelible in the annals of Nigeria’s history.

The[LP1] President further said that Alhaji Adamu Fika left behind a legacy of accomplishments, integrity, passion for service, and commitment worthy of emulation by public servants and other compatriots.

Malam Adamu Fika is a recipient of the national honours of the Commander of the Federal Republic (CFR) bestowed on him by the federal government in 1992; and LL. D Honoris Causa of Bayero University, Kano. At the time of his death, he was the Chairman, Board of Trustees, of the Arewa Consultative Forum.

We join his family, other relations, friends and associates in wishing him a peaceful repose