Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Professor Ishaq Oloyede has said the board would prosecute 34 candidates and six Ad-hoc CBT staff for conspiring and thumbprinting illegally for candidates registering for JAMB examinations there by committing an act of impersonation which is punishable by law.

Making the disclosure in Kano on Wednesday, the JAMB registrar who was in Kano to monitor the ongoing UTME registration Exercise in the state described it as hitch free .

Oloyode who visited the JAMB headquarters at Mariri in Tarauni local government area said the board would not leave any stone unturned in checking malpractice in all its ramifications.

“I am in Kano to monitor the UTME Registration exercise. So far the exercise is going on well and its excellent as well though we have discovered sharp practices that are being done to sabotage us”

“The media have seen how some people in a bid to impersonate candidates during examinations, have been substituting their fingerprints, we have seen two to three places where we showed evidence and almost all the suspects have confessed to committing the crime,” he said.

The JAMB boss said instead of the candidates’ thumbprint they ended up in putting their own and would eventually use them to coerce or force the candidates to pay ransom or threaten them with all kind things to settle and perpetuate their criminal act.

At the Federal College of Education (FCE) Kano, the registrar showed evidence of malpractice where two ad-hoc staff at the centre were accused of thumbprinting a female candidate.

He said the lady had confessed over the phone before pressmen that the ad-hoc staff thumb-printed on her behalf.

Oloyode who led other staff of JAMB to strategic centres like Bayero University (BUK) CBT Centre, Tez Computer Centre, and Butale Computer Centre where four of the ad-hoc staff were fished out for similar offences of thumbprinting for candidates.

Although the registrar gave them the opportunity to confess for the crime, the suspects stood their ground. Hence he ordered the centres to take them to Abuja on Monday where they would be handed over to the ICPC for prosecution.