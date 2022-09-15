A 31-year old man, Ojo Idowu Adebayo has been sentenced to life imprisonment by an Ekiti State High Court sitting in Ado Ekiti for defiling a nine-year-old girl.

He was arraigned before the court presided over by Justice Olalekan Olatawura in March, 2022 on a one count charge of rape.

The charge reads that the defendant on 8th of October, 2021 at Ilogbo Ekiti in Ido/Osi LGA of Ekiti State, within the jurisdiction did rape a nine year old girl, contrary to section 31(2) of the Child’s Rights Law, Cap. C7, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The victim in her testimony before the court said, “I am a primary three pupil, I am living with my grandmother, I know oga I.D Idowu (the defendant) who is my elder sister’s neighbour. On that day, I was fetching water to our kitchen, he asked me to come and get something for my grandmother. When I got there, there was nobody in the house, I stood by the door, he asked me to enter but I refused.

“He forced me to his room and covered my mouth with his hand, he used the other hand to remove his trouser and started forcing his thing to where I used to urinate. I was shouting but nobody could hear me because he covered my mouth. I was weeping because my vagina is paining me, he warned me not to tell anybody.

“When I got home, I did not tell my grandmother but on the second day, when I could not walk well, my grandmother asked what happened to me, I told her what Oga I.D did for me”.

The prosecutor, Mr Julius Ajibare called five witnesses and tendered defendant’s statement and medical report as exhibits to prove his case while the defendant who spoke in his own defence through his counsel, Toyin Oluwole called two witnesses.