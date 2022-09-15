Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation Dr. Adeleke Olorunnimbe Mamora has said that the federal government will invest in assistive devices to help people living with disabilities to function well, stressing that disability in any form should not be a reason for discrimination.

Dr Adeleke said this when he received in audience a delegation from Disability Right Advocate Center(AUST) led by Mr. Afolayan Muyiwa Timothy in Abuja yesterday, a statement issued by the Deputy Director Press and Public Relations of the Ministry said.

The minister stated that the assistive device also will encourage the disabled persons to live independent life irrespective of the challenges of their disability, stressing that the government will always ensure that the physically challenged in the society are adequately supported.

Dr. Adeleke noted that the world is in the 4th industrial revolution where everything is technologically –driven adding that assistive technology is not only limited to the disabled but also to everyone who functions well in any area of life through the assistance of technology.

He said that Nigeria will continue her quest for the development of technology in all aspects of life, assistive technology inclusive and then pledged the ministry’s support to AUST.