Man Arrested For Impersonating EFCC, Military Personnel

by Leadership News
3 seconds ago
in News
Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), have arrested one Mohammed Sani Mohammed, an alleged fraudster who has been posing as a personnel of the EFCC, military and other services.

In a statement issued by EFCC on Wednesday, the commission disclosed that Mohammed was arrested on Wednesday for defrauding victims on the pretext that he could help them procure soft-landing regarding their cases with the commission.

According to the statement, the scammer was arrested after the Commission’s Enugu Command stumbled on intelligence regarding his criminal activities. The Intel was transmitted to the Kano Command and the suspect was eventually arrested after weeks of surveillance.

Investigations so far revealed that the suspect had obtained the sum of N4.6m.

The suspect will be charged to court after investigations are concluded.

